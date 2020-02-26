Coronavirus: Ireland boxing squad end pre-Olympics qualifiers training camp in Italy

Ireland squad member Kurt Walker won the bantamweight gold medal at the 2019 European Games in Belarus

The Ireland boxing squad have cut short their pre-Olympic qualifiers training camp in Italy because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The boxers are due to return home from Assisi on Wednesday evening after the team management decided to leave as a precaution.

Assisi is a town in the central Italian region of Umbria, which is not close to the effected region of Lombardy.

Other countries taking part in the camp included France, Russia and India.

Five Ulster boxers - Kurt Walker, Brendan Irvine, Ceire Smith, Aidan Walsh and Michaela Walsh - are part of the 13-strong squad that was named for next month's European qualifiers for Tokyo 2020.

Cavan flyweight Smith had previously returned home early from the camp after picking up a hand injury in sparring.

The qualifying tournament will be held in London, beginning on 13 March.