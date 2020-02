Ulster Elite Championships: McKeever and Hale among winners

From the section

Three-year-old Daithi floors Olympic medallist Barnes

John Paul Hale and Eugene McKeever retained their Ulster Elite Championship titles in Belfast on Tuesday night.

Star fighter Hale beat Colm Murphy on a 4-1 decision in a superb repeat of last year's bantamweight final.

McKeever secured back-to-back welterweight titles, also by a 4-1 decision, with the Holy Family Drogheda boxer overcoming Matthew McCole.

Sionnan McKenna of Holy Family GG defeated Clodagh McComiskey in a thrilling women's flyweight contest.

The Ulster Hall hosted 11 fights but the warm-up act stole the show as three-year-old Daithi MacGabhann sent Olympic Games bronze medallist Paddy Barnes crashing to the canvas.

The three-year-old, who requires a heart transplant after being born with a congenital defect, threw a few sweet jabs before a big hook accounted for Barnes to bring up the biggest cheer of the night.

Ulster Elite Championships finals results

Male light flyweight - 49kg

Craig Bigger (Cookstown) beat Diarmuid Toland (Holy Family)

Female flyweight walkover - 51kg

Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata)

Male flyweight walkover - 52kg

Jack O'Neill (Corpus Christi)

Female flyweight - 54kg

Clodagh McComiskey (Gilford) beaten by Sionnan McKenna (Holy Family GG)

Male bantamweight - 57kg

John Paul Hale (Star) beat Colm Murphy (St George's)

Male lightweight - 60kg

Rory Lavery (Holy Family) beat Mosa Kambule (Holy Trinity Boxing)

Male light welterweight - 63kg

Jack McGivern (St.George's) beaten by Darryl Clarke (Monkstown)

Female welterweight walkover - 64kg

Shauna O'Callaghan (St. Francis Limerick)

Male welterweight - 69KG

Eugene McKeever (Holy Family, Drogheda) beat Matthew McCole (Illies GG)

Female welterweight 69kg walkover

Rosemary Doherty (St. Francis Limerick)

Male middleweight final - 75kg

Jake Tucker (Emerald) beat Gerard French (Emerald)

Male light heavyweight final - 81kg

Gareth McDowell (Eastside) beaten by Kane Tucker (Emerald)

Male heavyweight final - 91kg

Karl Dlugosz (Immaculata) beat Michael Erpelding (Holy Family GG)

Male super heavyweight final - 91+kg

Dennis Boriskins (Sacred Heart, Newry) beaten by Patrick Rodgers (St. John's)