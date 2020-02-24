'Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury a fight everyone wants' - Eddie Hearn

Media playback is not supported on this device 'This was written in the stars' - Fury on beating Wilder

Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn says he "will do everything it takes" to arrange a unification fight with Tyson Fury because "everyone wants it".

The British heavyweights now hold all of the division's belts between them, after Fury, 31, beat Deontay Wilder, 34, on Sunday to claim the WBC title.

"I promise you this fight will happen," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"We believe we win the fight, they believe they win the fight, so let's see it."

However, the immediate prospect of the fight hinges on the fact Wilder has the option of a rematch with Fury and has 30 days to invoke a clause in his contract.

Hearn says if that happens then Joshua, 30, will face Kubrat Pulev in a mandatory IBF bout, with the promotor in talks to hold the fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 20 June.

But Hearn says "everybody's preference" is for Joshua to fight Fury in the summer and not "November or December", with the option available to "make Pulev wait".

"He [Joshua] phoned me yesterday, he said: 'how do we make this fight happen?' I said to him, 'look firstly this hinges on Wilder'.

"If we have to fight Pulev, we've got to beat Pulev, and if he [Fury] has to fight Wilder, he's got to beat Wilder again, and both of those things will happen."