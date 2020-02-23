Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua would be the single biggest fight in British boxing history - Mike Costello

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas with a stoppage 99 seconds into the seventh round

Tyson Fury is the new WBC heavyweight world champion following his seventh-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

All four heavyweight belts are now in the hands of British boxers, with Anthony Joshua holding the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

The demand is for a Joshua-Fury super fight, but a third contest between Fury and Wilder is a possibility.

Before Sunday's fight, Fury's promoter Frank Warren revealed there was a trilogy clause in the contract.

Wilder now has 30 days to call on the rematch and if he does, Fury would have to accept it.

As for Joshua, who became a two-time heavyweight champion by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr in their Saudi Arabia rematch in December, he must make mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria his next fight.

The date and venue are still to be officially confirmed but it's slated for the summer, meaning fans may have to wait for an all-British heavyweight world title bout.

Mike Costello and Steve Bunce discuss the options in their BBC 5 Live boxing podcast.

Is another Fury-Wilder fight likely?

The first Fury v Wilder fight in Los Angeles in December 2018 was held as a draw

BBC Sport boxing correspondent Mike Costello: The trilogy fight would be a hard sell. I gave Tyson Fury every round. I can't see on the basis of tonight any market for a rematch.

BBC Radio 5 Live analyst Steve Bunce: I can see a market but I am not sure it's the type of market Tyson Fury is talking about, taking it to the new Raiders Stadium here [Las Vegas].

I don't see that. But you can still do something with it. It's because Wilder's showreel is still so brilliant. It's because Wilder is still such a brilliant showman. Could this be it? His last chance?

If Tyson had just bashed up another heavyweight - maybe even an Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz, Dillian Whyte - I might not think there would be a third fight.

But let's not forget what Wilder has done so far: 41 of the 42 men he has beaten, he has decimated and dropped them, he has left them cold, shaking and quivering.

The one thing he didn't lose tonight was his punching power. He lost his way, not his punching power. So bizarrely, I still think they could market a third fight.

Costello: That destruction changes everything. This is the one we will remember because of the nature of the ending.

The one semblance of hype you could attach to a fight like that is the highlight reel. Next time Deontay Wilder might actually connect, or those two right hands he landed in the first round he might be able to follow up on. But he was beaten in every department. He was out-hustled, out-thought and out-fought. I don't see any way back and I'm a man who went for Wilder. This might be the worst I've ever assessed a fight!

When can we expect Fury and Joshua to step into the ring together?

Anthony Joshua once again holds the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight belts following his victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December

Costello: I am absolutely adamant that this is the single biggest fight in British boxing history - Anthony Joshua against Tyson Fury - and it became bigger tonight. Suddenly you have all four Championship belts at stake.

Bunce: It's such an enormous fight and in theory the amount of money out there should mean it gets made.

Bob Arum obviously wants it here in Las Vegas at the new Raiders Stadium, Frank Warren would be happy to have it in Saudi Arabia, and of course there is always a Wembley situation.

I just don't think it is going to happen this year and I think that is a great shame.

I am still going for that Wilder trilogy, and don't rule out something really weird like Dillian Whyte. You could still sell out the MGM Grand Arena for Dillian Whyte.

Costello: He [Whyte] is the [WBC] mandatory challenger and needs his shot by February 2021.

Bunce: So don't rule out Dillian Whyte and AJ, but it's not going to be the end of this year - it will be AJ in April or May next year.