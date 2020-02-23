Carl Frampton: Belfast boxer wants Herring world title fight at Windsor Park

Frampton stopped Australia's Luke Jackson in the ninth round at Windsor Park in August 2018

Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton says he would like his proposed world super-featherweight title fight against Jamel Herring to be staged at Windsor Park.

Belfast's SSE Arena has emerged as the other possible venue, with 13 June a potential date for the bout.

"I'm hoping the fight happens at Windsor Park. The fight deserves to be at Windsor Park and that's what I'm pushing for," said Frampton, 33.

"The fight would sell out the stadium in an instant so that is not an issue."

More than 20,000 fans saw Frampton stop Australian Luke Jackson in the ninth round in the Belfast man's only previous appearance at Windsor Park in August 2018.

However, promoters are also thought to be considering the indoor SSE Arena venue for a contest against 34-year-old American Herring.

Frampton, whose high-profile bouts at the SSE Arena include beating Nonito Donaire and Chris Avalos, will become Ireland's first three-weight world champion if he defeats Herring having previously held belts at super-bantamweight and featherweight.

"I see they are talking about the SSE potentially as well. I hope it's at Windsor but at this point in time I don't really know," added Frampton.

"I'm a wee bit selfish. I want to fight at Windsor because I love fighting there and it would let as many people as possible see it.

"It would give me the chance to create history in front of as many fans as possible. It would be a brilliant fight for Belfast."