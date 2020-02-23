Wilder v Fury II: Tyson Fury 'expects' third fight

Tyson Fury floored Deontay Wilder twice at the MGM Grand Arena

Tyson Fury said he expected Deontay Wilder to request a third fight after he ended the American's five-year reign as WBC heavyweight world champion in Las Vegas.

The previously undefeated Wilder was floored twice before his corner threw in the towel, but the Briton said: "I know he is a warrior and I'll be waiting."

Wilder has 30 days to ask for a rematch and Fury says "there is only one place" for the fight to take place.

"Over the road at the Allegiant Stadium in front of 70,000 fans," the 31-year-old told BT Sport Box Office.

The newly crowned champion won in seven destructive rounds at the MGM Grand Arena.

The pair drew their first bout 15 months ago but Fury said he had bee "underweight and over-trained".

"I told everybody with a pair of ears that the Gypsy King would return to the throne," said the Briton.

"Everybody wrote me off. I'm a destroyer. Not bad for someone with pillow fists."

