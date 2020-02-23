How social media reacted to Wilder v Fury II

Astonishing.

One of the greatest performances by a British fighter.

It was either going to be a Tyson Fury points win or a Deontay Wilder knockout, right?

Wrong.

Fury powered up the Las Vegas lights with a brutal display of boxing; dominating and stopping Wilder in the seventh round to win the WBC heavyweight championship.

Didn't wake up (or stay up) for the fight?

Well, don't worry, let's take a look at how the night unfolded at the MGM Grand Arena...

The Gypsy King on his throne

It's an understatement to describe Fury as a 'showman'.

His now-infamous ring walks are a sight to behold; from coming in dressed as an 'all-American' in his win over Germany's Tom Schwarz in June to the traditional Arabian clothing in his stint with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in December.

And he didn't disappoint in the early hours of Sunday morning as the Gypsy King was carried in on a throne, wearing a robe and crown, to the tune of 'Crazy' by Patsy Cline - maybe not the obvious choice to get you pumped up for a bout...

Wilder's entrance was also far from low-key...

Sparking a reaction from those on Twitter...

Celebs, boxing legends and records broken

Arguably the biggest heavyweight fight in recent memory, there was a real buzz in Vegas for Wilder versus ...'Furry?!'...

Actor Michael J.Fox, YouTuber Logan Paul, wrestler Triple H and chef Gordon Ramsey; just some of the names from the world of entertainment who graced the arena with their presence...

And you also had some heavyweight boxing royalty as former foes Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield reunited...

Former heavyweight champions Mike Tyson (left) and Lennox Lewis

They joined more than 15,000 fans who packed into the arena. It was quite the earner for promoters...

Feel the Fury

After a long wait, the fighters' introductions were over and it was time for a scrap.

Since their 2018 fight ended in a controversial draw, Fury stopped the unknown Schwarz and laboured to a win over Sweden's Otto Wallin, whereas Wilder knocked out contenders Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz.

Many predicted this could be an early night's work for the champion, but Fury took the centre of the ring and continuously tagged the American in the early rounds.

Before the fight, Wilder said Fury had "pillow fists"... well, Wilder was soon resting his head on the canvas as Fury floored him in the third and the fifth. And fans were impressed...

Soon enough, the inevitable happened. A barrage of unanswered punches and Wilder's corner threw in the towel.

The boxing world stood up and applauded...

Even Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn, who promotes WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua, was full of praise for Fury...

Fury faced some criticism for ditching trainer Ben Davison and linking up with American SugarHill Steward ahead of this fight. Davison was credited for helping Fury on his journey back into boxing, after the heavyweight ballooned up to 27 stone and suffered well-documented issues with drugs, alcohol and mental health.

But this was a classy tweet from Davison...

Fury the vampire on a bloody night for Wilder

Fury was expecting to be in a war and, although it was a very one-sided win, he did taste some blood.

Television replays appeared to show the Brit licking it off Wilder's neck during the fight.

In the last year, Fury has ventured into professional wrestler and dueted on a single with Robbie Williams. Maybe next on his list is a cameo in the Twilight films...

Fury Karaoke

You've just shared the ring with the most feared puncher in the heavyweight division. What do you do next? Have a little song-song, of course.

After having his hand raised, Fury took the mic and led the thousands in the building, and millions watching around the world, to a rendition of Don McLean's American Pie.

He even got 88-year-old legendary promoter Bob Arum to join in, much to the amusement of fans...

A trilogy or Anthony Joshua?

So what next for Fury?

Wilder has 30 days to activate a rematch clause, and Fury says he expects the trilogy to happen, but there's not a huge demand for it...

With Fury and Joshua holding all of the main belts, it's an incredible time for heavyweight boxing in Great Britain.

So, will we see the two get it on? It would undoubtedly be one of the most high-profile sporting events to ever take place in the United Kingdom. And promoter Hearn is up for it...

That, though, is talk for another day.