Four Ulster boxers named in Ireland team for European qualifiers for Tokyo 2020

Michaela Walsh will aim to secure a place at this summer's Olympic Games

Ulster boxers Kurt Walker, Brendan Irvine, Aidan Walsh and Michaela Walsh have been named in Ireland's 13-strong squad for the European qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The tournament will be held in London beginning on 13 March.

Rio 2016 Olympian Irvine will compete at flyweight, with siblings Aidan and Michaela Walsh wearing the welterweight and featherweight vests for Ireland.

European elite feather champion Walker, from Lisburn, also joins the team.

The Ireland squad includes Dublin's World Elite lightweight champion Kellie Harrington, along with Roscommon's European elite champion Aoife O'Rourke.

IABA High-Performance Director Bernard Dunne explained that there had been "intense competition for places" in the Irish squad for London.

'Pushing each other for places'

"We have some really good athletes pushing each other for places, so it has been a challenge to select our squad, but we have picked the best team to compete at the first qualifier in London..

"We would be looking for some good performances from our team. We have two opportunities to qualify, London and Paris, so we will review the squad post London.

"Preparations have gone well so far, and we head to Italy on Monday for a sparring camp which will then lead us into the qualifier.

"They've worked extremely hard to get to this point, so if they perform to the best of their ability in London, then that is all we can ask of them."

Seventy-seven Olympic places, 50 for men and 27 for women, will be up for grabs in London in the eight classes for males and five for females.

The African, Asia/Oceania, Americas and European qualifiers will be decided next month and early April to complete the Continental qualification process.

There will be one final World qualifier for Tokyo 2020 in Paris in May.