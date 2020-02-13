Josh Warrington: Unification fight in Leeds is absolute focus, says Eddie Hearn

Josh Warrington split from promoter Eddie Hearn in December 2016 but re-signed with Matchroom Boxing on Wednesday

World IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington hopes for a unification fight in Leeds this summer after re-signing with promoter Eddie Hearn.

Frank Warren was unable to secure a bout to unify divisional titles for the undefeated Leeds fighter, 29, who split with the promoter on Wednesday.

Hearn now aims to finalise a fight at Headingley "over the next week or two" before Warrington fights in the USA.

"It's what we have to deliver," said Hearn. "That's now the absolute focus."

The fight would be held on the rugby side of Headingley Stadium.

Hearn claimed he has already been contacted by the other world champions in the division - Leo Santa Cruz, Garry Russell, Can Xu and Shakur Stevenson - while the mandatory challenger is Kid Galahad.

Warrington beat Lee Selby at Elland Road in May 2018 to become the first man from Leeds to win a world title and although 14 of his 30 fights have been staged in his home city, he is yet to fight at Headingley.

"Elland Road was an epic night but to come and do Headingley would be even more special, it would capture the city again," said Warrington.

"It'd be the final box ticked over here. After that, I want to travel."

Warrington left Hearn's Matchroom Boxing in December 2016 after his contract ended, with Hearn saying "we did not share the same plans".

Warrington won six fights under Warren, including successful world title defences against Carl Frampton,Kid Galahad and Sofiane Takoucht, but he is yet to fight in the USA.

"It's what we feel we have to deliver for Josh," said Hearn. "Now I feel like it's time to establish that legacy internationally, to go on and have those away days in America."