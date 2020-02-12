Carl Frampton: Belfast venues in tug-of-war over Jamel Herring world title fight

Carl Frampton beat Nonito Donaire at Belfast's SSE Arena in April 2018

Belfast's SSE Arena has emerged as a possible venue for Carl Frampton's proposed world super-featherweight title fight with Jamel Herring.

Windsor Park had previously been mentioned as the likely venue, with Saturday, 13 June a potential date.

More than 20,000 fans saw Frampton stop Luke Jackson in the ninth round in the Belfast man's only previous appearance at Windsor Park in August 2018.

However, promoters are now considering the indoor venue for the bout.

Northern Ireland footballers on Wednesday voiced their support for a world title fight at Windsor Park, the national football stadium.

"Got to make the @RealCFrampton v @JamelHerring fight happen at Windsor," tweeted Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis.

"Need to let as many fans witness another great sporting event live in Belfast as possible."

"Surely it can't be put in the Odyssey. It would sell out Windsor twice over," said Leeds United and Northern Ireland winger Stuart Dallas.

Frampton previously said a world title showdown at Windsor Park "makes sense".

"It came out of the blue - Bob Arum just said he would like to do it in Belfast," the 32-year-old told Sportsound Extra Time in November.

"It was great to hear. There was talk of fighting in New York on St Patrick's Day which would have been ideal as well, but to get the chance to become a three-weight world champion in your own backyard is unreal.

"When you think about it, it makes sense. If we did it in the spring, we could sell Windsor Park out."

Frampton, whose high-profile wins at the SSE Arena include beating Nonito Donaire and Chris Avalos, will become Ireland's first three-weight world champion if he defeats Herring having previously held belts at super-bantamweight and featherweight.