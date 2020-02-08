Hannah Rankin earns third-round knockout against Eva Bajic

Hannah Rankin, right, floored Eva Bajic on three occasions

Scotland's Hannah Rankin earned a third-round knockout of Eva Bajic in her first fight since losing the IBO super-welterweight title in November.

The 29-year-old started slowly at Paisley's Lagoon Centre but dropped the Serb in the first round.

Bajic got up after the eight count and tried to hit back in the second round, but was met by a flurry of body shots.

And she was floored again twice in the third round - the second time after one minute and 51 seconds - by the Scot.