Hannah Rankin earns third-round knockout against Eva Bajic

By Daldeep Kaur

BBC Sport Scotland in Paisley

  • From the section Boxing
Hannah Rankin
Hannah Rankin, right, floored Eva Bajic on three occasions

Scotland's Hannah Rankin earned a third-round knockout of Eva Bajic in her first fight since losing the IBO super-welterweight title in November.

The 29-year-old started slowly at Paisley's Lagoon Centre but dropped the Serb in the first round.

Bajic got up after the eight count and tried to hit back in the second round, but was met by a flurry of body shots.

And she was floored again twice in the third round - the second time after one minute and 51 seconds - by the Scot.

