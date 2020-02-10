Fight Talk: Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce, Kell Brook, Katie Taylor, Terri Harper, Anthony Yarde

In this week's Fight Talk we look at the all-British heavyweight bout between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce, reflect on Kell Brook's stoppage of Mark DeLuca, Anthony Yarde's low-key win in a Madrid nightclub, and Terri Harper becoming WBC champion - and we find out why Katie Taylor is called "average" by Amanda Serrano.

Dubois v Joyce - it's on

Saturday, 11 April - fight fans, clear your diaries.

British heavyweights Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce will put their unbeaten records on the line as they headline at London's O2 Arena.

After months of negotiations, promoter Frank Warren teased us earlier in the week by saying he was about to confirm "one of the most anticipated fights to be held in the UK in recent years".

You can always rely on Twitter for amusing responses...

But Butcher and Slater can breathe a sigh of relief as Joyce v Dubois was announced on Friday.

And Warren is rightly being given some major kudos for pitting the two Londoners against each other…

Outside of the ring, Joyce and Dubois come across as somewhat reserved and laid-back men.

You wouldn't find Dubois doing a Tyson Fury and rocking up at a news conference dressed as Batman, or Joyce flipping a table like Dereck Chisora.

But at Friday's news conference, Dubois' demeanour was a world away from the quiet, well-mannered fighter we've seen so far in his career.

After being questioned by Joe Joyce's mum Marvel Opara, who is registered blind, on whether he will pull out of the bout because of an injury, Dubois responded: "It's probably good that if you're going to be at ringside at the 02 you won't be able to see what I do to your son."

He then pushed Joyce's opponent at the obligatory face to face.

But fans aren't buying this new trash-talking version of Dubois…

So then, who wins? Dubois has stopped 13 of his 14 opponents so far and fans of the 22-year-old are making bold predictions…

Joyce is an Olympic silver medallist but, at the age of 34, time may not be on his side. Beating Dubois will put his name in the hat for a world-title challenge. And some fans are giving him a chance…

Is Kell Brook back?

Sheffield's Kell Brook returned to the ring after 14 months out on Saturday night, beating Mark DeLuca by stoppage.

He dusted off some ring rust in the first two rounds, dropped his opponent in the third before launching 'Bazooka' DeLuca to the canvas in the seventh, with the American then unable to get up before the count.

Brook said before the fight that he would retire if he didn't put on a show. Well, we certainly saw glimpses of the old 'Special K', but does he still have enough in the locker to become a two-time world champion?

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night was that hardly anyone mentioned the name Amir Khan after Brook's win. It seems that boxing community have firmly now given up on that fight ever happening.

Instead, Brook looks likely to next face Liverpool's Liam Smith in what could be a world-title eliminator.

'Katie Taylor is average, she's no superhero'

Katie Taylor's achievements are pretty remarkable. The Irish fighter is an Olympic gold medallist, undefeated as a professional and the undisputed lightweight world champion. She's also won a world title at super-lightweight.

But one woman who is not impressed is seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano, who is rumoured to be fighting Taylor this year.

"She's average, there's nothing really to her. She's no superhero like everyone paints her out to be," Puerto Rico's Serrano told SiriusXM Boxing.

It didn't go down well with Taylor's fans…

From working in a chippy to WBC champ

But move over Taylor and Serrano, there's a new name in women's boxing. Doncaster's Terri Harper became WBC champion in Sheffield with a points win over Finland's Eva Wahlstrom on Saturday.

It was just her 10th professional fight. And there are certainly even bigger and better things to come…

Yarde's low-key win in Madrid nightclub

Here's a fight that went under the radar this weekend.

Six months after losing his WBO light-heavyweight challenge against Russian Sergey Kovalev, Londoner Anthony Yarde was back in action on Saturday.

Was it a stadium fight? Maybe a sellout arena? Or perhaps the more intimate venue of York Hall?

Nope. It was at a nightclub in the Spanish capital, Madrid, against a bloke who had a record of four wins, 48 losses and three draws.

Yarde stopped Colombian Diego Jair Ramirez in the second round but there's a valid reason for why the fight took place.

The WBO belt is vacant, with a tournament to decide the winner. The two eliminators will see Mexico's Gilberto Ramirez take on Eleider Alvarez of Colombia and Umar Salamov face fellow Russian Maxim Vlasov.

However, Ramirez might withdraw, with Yarde in line to replace him - but the WBO insists that a fighter cannot be involved in an eliminator if they lost their previous fight.

Confused? That's just the weird and wonderful world of boxing politics.

Either way, let's hope Yarde had his hand stamped so he can be let back into the club.