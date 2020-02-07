Lee Selby: Welshman to box for another world title shot

Selby (right) was cut above both eyes during his victory over Douglas

Welshman Lee Selby will have the chance to become a two-weight world champion as he will fight in a world title eliminator in the spring.

Selby is set for the elimination contest against unbeaten Australian George Kambosos.

The pair will fight to earn a shot at IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez.

The IBF ordered purse bids for the fight, but have confirmed to BBC Sport a deal has been reached between the two camps for a showdown in 2020.

Selby won both his fights in 2019, against Omar Douglas and Ricky Burns, having moved to lightweight after losing his IBF world featherweight title at Elland Road to Josh Warrington in 2018 via split decision.

The Welshman revealed after his loss to Warrington that he was so drained at featherweight that he would chew but not swallow food to make weight.

The fight with Kambosos, who has a record of 18-0 was ordered by the IBF in late December.