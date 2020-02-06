Dean Sutherland inspired by sparring with Kell Brook

Aberdeen's Dean Sutherland has won all nine of his professional fights

"It was very nerve-racking, a massive learning experience," says unbeaten Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland on sharing a ring with former IBF world welterweight champion Kell Brook.

Brook will end a 14-month hiatus from the sport when he fights American Mark DeLuca on Saturday, and has said he will retire if he loses.

Given the importance 'Special K' is putting on the fight, it was a huge compliment for Sutherland to be invited down to spar with him at the famous Ingle Gym in Sheffield last month.

Sutherland, 21, said: "As soon as I settled in to the spar it was becoming very obvious why he is that sort of level, but shows that I am getting to that sort of level as well and competing with him.

"The biggest thing that I took away from it was how the top levels spar compared to the domestic level.

"To see that and to get a good insight in to the gym, how he was feeling and how sharp he was building up for his fight, it was a massive motivation."

Sutherland is in action on the same night as Brook, albeit on a different bill, against Basi Razaq in Paisley.

The welterweight is looking to continue his perfect nine-fight professional record and feels he can benefit from the advice of Brook and his team.

"The confidence level I have had since that spar has been through the roof," said Sutherland. "They definitely say I am one to look out for.

"When I said I was only 21, they said I am just a puppy in the game, that I have got a lot of time on my hands, and just to keep my head down, keep busy and the right fights will come."

Sutherland enjoyed a glittering kickboxing career, winning multiple world titles, before switching to professional boxing less than two years ago and describes the transition as having been "very easy".

He is keen to operate at boxing's elite top level along with compatriot Josh Taylor, the IBF and WBA super-lightweight champion.

"I think 2020 is going to be my breakout year, to push out of the Scottish and in to the real British public eye," he said.

"Everybody dreams of being at that world level, but I truly believe that I am world class and I will get there. Over time I will prove it."