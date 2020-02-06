Anthony Joshua: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium favourite to host June fight

Anthony Joshua recorded a unanimous points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in December

Anthony Joshua's next fight is likely to be at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

The British heavyweight, 30, who defeated Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December, is expected to take on Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in June.

Hearn told Sky Sports: "We've had offers in from the Far East, Middle East, Africa, America, Turkey.

"He wants to fight in London in June. Spurs is the frontrunner and that's what he's asked me to do."

Hearn added: "He's made it very clear to me, 'I want to come home. I've been to Madison Square Garden, I've been to Saudi Arabia, bring me home. Forget the other offers, bring me home'."

Joshua last fought in the capital in September 2018 when he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium.