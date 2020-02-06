Anthony Joshua: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium favourite to host June fight

  • From the section Boxing
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua recorded a unanimous points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in December

Anthony Joshua's next fight is likely to be at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

The British heavyweight, 30, who defeated Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December, is expected to take on Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in June.

Hearn told Sky Sports: "We've had offers in from the Far East, Middle East, Africa, America, Turkey.

"He wants to fight in London in June. Spurs is the frontrunner and that's what he's asked me to do."

Hearn added: "He's made it very clear to me, 'I want to come home. I've been to Madison Square Garden, I've been to Saudi Arabia, bring me home. Forget the other offers, bring me home'."

Joshua last fought in the capital in September 2018 when he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you