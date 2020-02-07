Kell Brook v Mark DeLuca: Sheffield fighter wants 'spectacular' win

Kell Brook has not fought since November 2018

Kell Brook v Mark DeLuca (WBO inter-continental super-welterweight title) Date: 8 February, 2020 Venue: Sheffield Arena Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website from 20:30 GMT (approx)

Kell Brook says anything less than a "spectacular" win against American Mark DeLuca on Saturday will not be good enough.

Brook, 33, will face the American after a 14-month spell out of the ring.

He has endured a testing period since 2016, having broken both eye sockets and given up his world welterweight title.

"You've got to go away and think 'he's back better than ever'. That's what I want people to say," Brook said.

He added: "It's got to be spectacular. I want to be on everybody's lips, I want people to say 'he's the main man again'. That's what I'm aiming for."

DeLuca, 31, has been beaten just once going into the Sheffield Arena bout.

Brook has lost twice in a 40-fight career, during which he travelled to the US to land a shock world-title win against Shawn Porter in 2014.

"I want to be a two-time world champion this year," Brook added. "I could do welterweight. For the right fight, I'll do welterweight.

"It would have to be a meaningful fight. A world title fight, or a big meaningful fight."