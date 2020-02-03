Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce will be 'my biggest risk', says Frank Warren

Daniel Dubois has a record of 14 wins from 14 bouts with 13 ending inside the distance

Promoter Frank Warren says he expects to finalise the "biggest risk" of his career in matching British heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois with Joe Joyce.

Dubois, 22, and Joyce, 34, are both undefeated and Warren expects any contest between the British pair to take place in April or May.

"I am hoping we might be in a position to announce that soon," Warren told the 5 Live Boxing Podcast.

"We are in peak discussions at and I think there is a will to get it done."

Joyce won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and has since reeled off 10 straight wins - nine via stoppage - as a professional.

Dubois is seen as one of British boxing's hottest prospects having landed 14 wins from as many fights, 13 via knockout.

Joyce would unquestionably pose the biggest threat to Warren's fighter to date. Warren has spoken in the past about gradually progressing Dubois given his age in the heavyweight division.

A defeat would dampen some of the hype around the London-based fighter, potentially damage his profile in the short term and slow down progress to his dream of competing for a world title.

Warren promoted his first licensed boxing event in 1980 and when asked if matching Dubois with Joyce at such a young age was one of the biggest risks of his career, he said: "Yes, it will be without a doubt. Probably the biggest risk.

"For Daniel it's a quite a jump up - to be fighting at this stage of his career in such a significant fight, so it's a big decision to make.

"I am not worried about Daniel's stamina. My only concern if I have one is Joe's vast experience - how long he has been boxing. And he's undefeated, a winning fighter.

"At this stage of his career, Daniel is the best heavyweight I have been involved with. He is an exceptional talent.

"What impresses me is his total dedication. He just wants to be world heavyweight champion. He doesn't have any distractions. I think he only got a mobile phone the other day.

"Joe is 34, had a significant and highly decorated amateur career, has vast experience and has done brilliantly as a pro. So it's a big step up for Daniel. It's a fight he wants. I think the fight will happen sooner rather than later."

'Almost too good to be true' - analysis

BBC Sport boxing correspondent Mike Costello:

This is so eagerly awaited. The heavyweight scene is thriving at the top end and these two are not far from that top end. Outside of the big, big fights with Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury I can't think of a fight I am more looking forward to this year in any weight division.

BBC Radio 5 Live boxing analyst Steve Bunce:

This fight really gets me. I hope it does happen, I'm still not sure it will, it's almost too good. Warren admits it is the biggest risk he has taken. This fight has been talked about for several months. It's almost too good to be true.