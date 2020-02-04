Fight Talk: Kell Brook, Dillian Whyte, Andy Ruiz Jr, Tommy Coyle, Jake Paul

Can Kell Brook become world champion again?

Has Kell Brook become the forgotten man of British boxing?

On Saturday night, in his home city, the Sheffield fighter makes his return to the ring after more than a year out, taking on American Mark DeLuca.

Brook's last outing was an underwhelming points win over Australian Michael Zerafa in December 2018.

It is five and a half years since his standout career performance, when he beat Shawn Porter in America to capture the IBF welterweight world title.

The world was at his feet after that win but his career has stalled since suffering subsequent losses to Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr, as well as fracturing both his eye sockets.

So, can Brook reignite his career and world title aspirations with an impressive performance against DeLuca?

He's already said he will retire if he doesn't win.

But he's looking sharp in training…

And some fans are impressed…

While others think Brook's recent inactivity against top-level opponents could be his downfall…

Should Brook win, there's one name that will no doubt come up in the post-fight interviews - Amir Khan. It's a fight that boxing fans have been wanting for years.

But it appears that demand for the all British affair has now dwindled…

Whyte and Ruiz's Instagram beef

As we still wait on confirmation of Dillian Whyte's next opponent, with Russian Alexander Povetkin seemingly the favourite, the British heavyweight has had a bit of tit-for-tat with former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr this past week.

It was reported a few weeks ago that Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn offered the Mexican a seven-figure fee to fight Whyte next, but talks have since broken down.

Ruiz Jr took to Instagram with this dig…

Whyte bit back with this response…

And this is how Twitter reacted to the spat…

YouTuber Jake Paul's debut win

Super Bowl 54 wasn't the only sporting event to take place in Miami last week as Irishman Luke Keeler lost his WBO middleweight title challenge against America's Demetrius Andrade.

Also on the card was a scrap between two social media celebrities as Jake Paul took on Britain's AnEsonGib in what was their professional debut for both fighters.

And it was American Paul who came out on top with a first-round stoppage.

The bout may not been as hyped up as the Logan Paul and KSI bout in November but boxing purists, as expected, still ridiculed the fight between two YouTubers...

Although, rather surprisingly, there was the odd tweet complimenting Jake Paul's boxing skills on Thursday night…

And for those who are hoping that this is the end of YouTubers in the boxing world, you might not be too pleased to hear that there are more to come.

Jake is looking to avenge his brother Logan's defeat by KSI - the two came face-to-face on Thursday after Jake's win, with Eddie Hearn telling IFL TV that a bout could take place in the summer.

And Hearn has also talked up the possibility of Logan taking on former American footballer Antonio Brown.

Boxers pay tribute to retiring Coyle

Promoters and boxers paid tribute to Tommy Coyle after the Hull fighter announced his retirement last week.

From fighting at Madison Square Garden and achieving a childhood dream to often doing his bit for the local community in Hull, Coyle was both a fan favourite and well-liked among his peers.

And let's not forget the time he pulled down the shorts of an unsuspecting Eddie Hearn during a fight week in Boston.

Coyle wasn't short of well-wishers…