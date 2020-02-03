Josh Taylor: Scot targets 'two-weight world champion' status

Josh Taylor wants to give his fans big fight nights in his homeland

Super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor has his sights on becoming a "two-weight world champion" - but only after he overcomes Jose Ramirez in a potential unification bout.

The Scot, who holds the division's IBF and WBA belts, believes moving from Cyclone Promotions to US promoters Top Rank will help facilitate his dreams.

Ramirez, also with Top Rank, is the current WBC and WBO champion.

"That fight is easy to make without any boxing politics," Taylor said.

Speaking to told 5 live boxing with Costello & Bunce, he added: "Hopefully, that gets made this year. I believe I'll come through that fight, then it'll be a case of moving up and chasing fights at welterweight to hopefully become a two weight world champion."

Edinburgh-based Taylor gathered the IBF and WBA belts after his points victory over Regis Prograis in October.

Victory over Ramirez would mean Taylor would be the first British fighter to unify a division since Ken Buchanan.

"I want to be the first guy to do it since Ken," he said. "I want to take his belts back to him, let him see them again and give him a cuddle and say 'I told you I would do it'.

"Being from Scotland, the same city, the same proximity and having very similar stories, for me that would be absolutely brilliant. He tipped me to become world champion before I turned professional and I've done that."

Both Ramirez and Taylor will have to come through fights of their own before any potential mega-fight is confirmed. Ramirez was due to take on Ukrainian Viktor Postol in Haikou on 1 February, but due to the outbreak of coronavirus the bout will have to be rescheduled.

As for Taylor, the 28-year-old is likely to face Apinun Khongsong from Thailand in a mandatory defence, a fight he says will likely take place in his homeland as he seeks the "best of both worlds" on opposite sides of the Atlantic.

"It gives these massive fights to my home fans and my family and brings memorable nights to Scotland", Taylor told BBC Radio 5 Live's boxing podcast.

"On the other hand, I can see my name in bright lights in Vegas at the MGM Grand or Madison Square Garden, and to take the Tartan Army or fans from Britain and Ireland over to America is what every fighter dreams of."