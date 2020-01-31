Katelynn Phelan: Ireland's teenage pro out to emulate Katie Taylor

At just 19, Katelynn Phelan is currently the youngest female professional boxer in Ireland.

In her third professional fight, welterweight Phelan will meet Hungarian Borislava Goranova at Belfast's Celtic Clash show on Saturday, where she hopes to maintain her unbeaten start.

"I've always wanted to visit Belfast," said Kildare native Phelan.

"I got a call asking me to be in the show and of course I was excited being the only female card on the show."

The teenager signed with Irish promoters, Assassin Boxing in February 2019, three months before her 19th birthday.

"I'm hoping to get my record up as much as I can. Hopefully at the end of the year I get a Celtic title, and in the next three to five years, I know I'll have a world title."

The Taylor effect

Talking about the 'Katie Taylor' effect that has seen an increase in young girls taking up the sport, Phelan agreed that the Olympic gold medallist has had a big influence.

"I know for a fact the more I get going, I'll be a big influence too," Phelan added.

"You start into major boxing competitions at the age of 11, which is when I started secondary school.

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor is arguably the biggest draw in women's boxing

"Four girls I had been friends with before started bullying me then, saying that girls shouldn't be allowed to box.

"They didn't like the fact that I was friends with guys in the boxing club that they fancied, and they didn't like it when I started succeeding in boxing.

"The sport has always taught me discipline though; they could do whatever they wanted but I wouldn't retaliate."

'My dad didn't want me to box at the start'

Although she is now trained by coach Niall Barrett and her father, Paddy Phelan, her dad didn't always agree with her ambitions to box.

"My dad and two brothers boxed in Newbridge at St. Brigid's boxing club, down where I live," she said.

"My dad disagreed with females boxing at the start, but I went over his head and went to the head coach at the time when I was nearly seven.

Phelan has been boxing since the age of six

"He told me to go ahead, so I ended up joining then and I haven't looked back since."

A sign of the changing times is the fact that Phelan's old club now has one of the highest female attendances in Irish amateur boxing.

"We have won over 80 or 90 Irish titles with our boxers and only two of them were won by males," she said.

The young pro won a European Junior bronze medal in 2015, going on to also win bronze in the 2017 World Youth Championships in India.

'I love to brawl'

Unlike most amateurs, Phelan chose not to pursue the traditional route of chasing an Olympic dream.

"When I joined boxing I was six years old, and at amateur level it's drilled into you that you're going to go to the Olympics," said Phelan.

"Once I got older and thought for myself, I decided professional boxing suited me and my style more. Amateur boxing moulds you into a European style; high up on your toes, punch and move.

"I'm the opposite and I love to brawl.

"Pro boxing suits me more because this is what I was born to do."

Phelan is almost 14 years younger than Olympic gold medallist Taylor, who at 33 is undisputed lightweight champion of the world and the second-youngest active female professional from Ireland.

Phelan became Ireland's seventh active female professional boxer, alongside Taylor, Lynn Harvey, Siobhán O'Leary, Elaine Greenan, the returning Christina McMahon and Northern Ireland's Cathy McAleer.

She is also the second-youngest professional boxer in Ireland, male or female, behind 18-year-old Cork lightweight James Power.