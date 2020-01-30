WBO middleweight title: Ireland's Luke Keeler aims for upset win over unbeaten Demetrius Andrade

Luke Keeler (right) earns the world title shot after beating Luis Arias (left) in Belfast last summer

Irish boxer Luke Keeler will be a big underdog as he attempts to upset WBO world middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade on Thursday night in Miami.

American Andrade, 31, has won all 28 of his professional fights - knocking out 17 of his opponents.

Keeler, 32, earned the title shot after beating former US Boxing Association champion Luis Arias last year in what was his eighth straight win.

"I think he's going to overlook me," said Keeler.

As he prepares to make his third defence of the title, southpaw Andrade has made no secret of his desire to face Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez with other rival middleweight champions Gennady Golovkin and Jermall Charlo also possible future opponents for the WBO champion.

"There are major fights for me in the middleweight division," Andrade said.

"Those are the fights I want and I've been very vocal about it. At the end of the day, I just need to keep winning. They can't avoid me forever."

Luke Keeler (right) is aiming to shock Demetrius Andrade in Miami and become the third Irishman to win the WBO middleweight belt

Keeler not overawed by Andrade record

Keeler will hope that the American underestimates him as he aims to join compatriots Steve Collins and Andy Lee in claiming the WBO middleweight belt.

The Dubliner moved himself into world title contention with his points victory in Belfast over Arias, who took former IBF and WBA middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs to a 12-round points decision in 2017.

Before that, Keeler's most noteworthy victories were a couple of deserved points wins over Northern Ireland fighter Conrad Cummings.

After previously holding the WBA super-welterweight belt, Andrade beat Namibia's Walter Kautondokwa to land the WBO middleweight belt in 2018 and made successful defences against Russia's Artur Akavov and Poland's Maciej Sulecki last year.

However, Andrade's recent record does not leave Keeler overawed.

"He hasn't produced it in the ring yet. He hasn't really fought anyone elite," the Irishman said.

Seeking to mastermind a huge shock is Keeler's trainer Pete Taylor, the father and former trainer of Irish star Katie Taylor.

The pre-Super Bowl card in Miami also features two other world title contests in addition to the professional debuts of YouTube personalities Jake Paul and AnEsonGib as they face each other.

Los Angeles boxer Daniel Roman is defending his WBA and IBF super-bantamweight belts against Uzbekistan's Murodjon Akhmadaliev while Tevin Farmer is putting his IBF super-featherweight crown on the line in an all-US contest against Joseph Diaz.