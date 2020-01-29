Jarrell Miller signs with Bob Arum's Top Rank after failed 2019 drug tests

Miller was due to fight Anthony Joshua before failed drug tests came to light

Jarrell Miller says he will never be a "superhero" after signing his first promotional deal since failing multiple drug tests in 2019.

The American, 31, was due to face Anthony Joshua in June before failed tests meant he was denied a licence.

Miller - nicknamed 'Big Baby' - has now signed with Top Rank, the organisation led by legendary promoter Bob Arum.

"I'll never be the superhero. In my world, the majority of the time, the villain wins," Miller said.

"Everyone wants to portray the superhero. We don't live in a sunshine world. I'm coming for everything and everyone. No one is safe. Say hello to the bad guy."

Miller's lost date with Joshua in June led to him fighting Andy Ruiz Jr, with the Briton suffering a first defeat against the late stand-in.

Joshua subsequently reclaimed the IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles in a rematch in December.

In the aftermath of his failed tests, Brooklyn fighter Miller admitted he "messed up" and had been "humbled".

The former kickboxer holds a record of 23 wins and a draw in the boxing ring but has not fought since November of 2018.

Arum, 88, said: "Jarrell Miller is serious about coming back, doing things the right way and becoming heavyweight champion of the world.

"He is one of boxing's most unique and exciting characters, but most importantly, he can fight."