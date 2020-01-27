Eddie Hearn confirms meetings over Anthony Joshua fight in Kinshasa

Muhammad Ali famously knocked out George Foreman in the eighth to claim the world title in 1974

Promoter Eddie Hearn says meetings have been held which could see Anthony Joshua fight in the stadium that hosted the famous 'Rumble in the Jungle' in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Muhammad Ali stunned the world by knocking out George Foreman to win the world heavyweight title there in 1974.

"It's probably the most famous venue, or fight, of all time," Hearn said.

"The DRC is looking to regenerate the stadium. That's special, that's legacy. That's career defining."

Speaking on 5 Live Boxing with Costello and Bunce, Hearn added: "There have been meetings held about that. It's pie in the sky at the moment but the approach is there and its something we'll have to look at.

"He [Joshua] wants to create a legacy in the sport. When you look at the resumé, he's boxed everywhere you can in the UK, at Madison Square Garden, Saudi Arabia.

"To put Africa, China and the Far East on the resumé, that's when you get to global star status. He has no interest in that but he wants to create history."

Joshua, 30, reclaimed his heavyweight world titles with a unanimous points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in a tense rematch in Saudi Arabia in December.

Following bouts against Ruiz in New York and the Middle East, Hearn said Joshua's next fight will "likely" be in the UK - with Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev the likely opponent.

"We want the fight in the UK at the end of May or early June," said Hearn, who named Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Olympic Stadium, the Millennium Stadium and Twickenham as potential venues.

"It's time to come home. If you asked him where he wants his next fight to be he'd say London, so that's what we're going to try and deliver.

"Obviously Pulev must be in agreement with that and hopefully we can get it over the line."