Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce: Undefeated heavyweights agree British title fight

Daniel Dubois floored Japan's Kyotaro Fujimoto in round two of their December fight

Undefeated British heavyweights Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce will go head-to-head at London's O2 Arena on 11 April.

British and Commonwealth title holder Dubois, 22, recorded a stunning knockout win over Kyotaro Fujimoto at London's Copper Box Arena in December.

The 2016 Olympic silver medallist Joyce had been due to challenge for the European title in January but Germany's Marco Huck withdrew through injury.

Joyce remained unbeaten with a points victory over Bryant Jennings in July.

The 34-year-old was taken the distance for the first time as a professional that night as he sealed the 10th win of his career.

Dubois defeated Nathan Gorman to capture the British heavyweight title in July and, having stopped 13 of his 14 opponents, is viewed as one of Britain's bright heavyweight prospects.

Following the announcement by promoter Frank Warren, Dubois wrote on Twitter that he was going to produce "the most devastating performance of my career".

Joyce also posted on Twitter and said: "This is the fight the fans have been calling for and I'm delighted it's signed and sealed. I will deliver when I destroy Daniel Dubois."

Joyce was taken the distance for the first time before beating Bryant Jennings on points in July 2019

'A chance to reach the top tier' - analysis

BBC Sport boxing reporter Luke Reddy

These two talented fighters posses relatively quiet personalities but the winner of this will make some serious noise in the division.

Right now, a handful of names including Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Andy Ruiz Jr and Dillian Whyte can legitimately say they are in the mix for the four world belts - currently held by Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Joyce and Dubois are in the pack behind this cluster but this contest will elevate the winner into world-title talk.

Both men could continue to overcome well-picked opponents and soak up the learning that comes with every night spent under the bright lights but instead they will go in against a genuine threat.

Joyce amassed tonnes of know-how as an amateur but, at 34, knows any defeat would leave him needing a rapid rebuild. Dubois, at 22, would have time to shake off a loss but has less experience given his tender age for a heavyweight.

This is the epitome of a risk-reward move for both. There is plenty to be gained but you'll have to go through a tough night to get it.