'He said Mike Tyson when he bit me' - Danny Garcia on Ivan Redkach 'bite'

Judges scored the fight 118-110, 117-111 and 117-111 to award victory to Garcia

Danny Garcia claims Ivan Redkach said "Mike Tyson" to him when the Ukrainian bit him during the American's win by unanimous decision on Saturday.

Garcia says Redkach bit his left shoulder during the eighth round of their welterweight fight in Brooklyn.

Evander Holyfield had part of his ear bitten off by Tyson in their 1997 bout.

"I might be the second fighter in history to be bit, right?" said Garcia, 31. "Evander Holyfield and Danny Garcia, put me in the history books."

Garcia improved his record to 36-2 with the win over Redkach, 33, in what was billed as a welterweight world title eliminator.

In his post-fight news conference, the former two-weight world champion added: "I just felt something digging into my skin, I thought a mosquito had got me.

"Then I look over and he's biting me.

"He has new teeth too, he's got some brand-new veneers, he was putting them bad boys to work."