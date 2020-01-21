James Tennyson signs multi-fight Matchroom Boxing deal

James Tennyson's win over Craig Evans was the 26th of his career, with 23 of those victories coming via knockout

Northern Irish lightweight James Tennyson has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing.

Tennyson became a mandatory challenger for the British lightweight title after beating Craig Evans in November.

After losing a world featherweight title bout against Tevin Farmer in 2018, Tennyson has since recorded four knockout victories in a row.

"I would love to bring some big nights to Belfast so at the moment I am just buzzing for the future," he said.

The 26-year-old made the decision to move up to lightweight after falling short in his world title bid against Farmer, and 'The Assassin' has finished all four of his contests at the weight inside the distance.

"Over the last couple of years, I have had a good relationship with Matchroom and all the big titles I have fought for and won have been on Matchroom shows," said Tennyson on his deal with Eddie Hearn's firm.

"Without the opportunities they have given me I wouldn't be where I am today and I feel this move will bring me back to world level boxing which is where I want to be.

"2020 is going to be a big and busy year for me and I look forward to being involved in some big fights,"

"I want to fight for World Titles, and I am confident Matchroom will take me to where I want to be. This is a huge opportunity for me and will bring me some huge nights."