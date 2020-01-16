Kal Yafai to fight Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez in the US on 29 February

Kal Yafai won the WBA world super-flyweight title in December 2016 and has made five successful defences

Britain's Kal Yafai will defend his WBA world super-flyweight title against Nicaragua's Roman Gonzalez on Saturday, 29 February in Frisco, Texas.

Yafai, 30, has won all 26 of his professional bouts and is Britain's longest reigning world champion.

Gonzalez, 32, whose nickname is Chocolatito, has held world titles at four weights, including the WBC version of the super-flyweight championship.

"It doesn't get bigger than this and it'll bring out my best," said Yafai.

"Chocolatito is someone I have idolised as I worked my way up to become world champion myself, so I can't wait."

The Birmingham boxer added: "It's a case of when idols become rivals and I am so honoured to share the ring with him but also show the world that I am an elite world champion."

The fight will be held at Ford Center at The Star and Gonzalez, who has 48 wins and two defeats in his 15-year professional career, added: "I know this will be a very hard fight, but it will be worthy of all our efforts and determination.

"God has responded to my prayers once again."

Roman Gonzalez has won world titles at strawweight, light-flyweight, flyweight and super-flyweight

The fight is on the undercard of the non-title welterweight bout between Americans Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas, while Welsh challenger Jay Harris fights WBC world flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez.

"This is a brilliant fight on an absolute monster of a show," said promoter Eddie Hearn.

"Kal Yafai has been waiting for an opportunity like this for a long time and now he gets it against a legend of the sport in Chocolatito. This card in Texas is going to be epic."