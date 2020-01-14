Josh Taylor: Scot set to make first world title defence against Apinun Khongsong

Taylor unified the WBA and IBF titles with an epic victory over Regis Prograis

Josh Taylor says he will make the first defence of his WBA and IBF world titles against Thailand's Apinun Khongsong.

The Scot, 29, who last week signed a multi-fight deal with US promoter Top Rank, then aims to unify the super-lightweight division by facing WBC and WBO champion Jose Ramirez.

The American puts his belts on the line against Viktor Postol on 1 February.

"He's got the mandatory against Postol, I've got the mandatory against the guy from Thailand," Taylor said.

"I need to get that out of the way and he needs to get Postol out of the way. Even if Postol comes through that, that's the fight I want because he'll have the two other belts.

"That fight has to happen at some point this year. That's my goal, my focus this year - becoming undisputed king, the first [Scottish] guy to do it since Ken Buchanan."

Taylor, who became unified IBF and WBA champion with victory over Regis Prograis in October, hopes to face Khongsong in Scotland but accepts any fight with Ramirez is likely to be in America.

Both Both Taylor and 23-year-old Khongsong, who has only had one fight outside his homeland, have a 16-0 record.

"I'm hoping I'll have a defence in Scotland before I then go Stateside and chase the Ramirez fight," Taylor told iFL TV.

"I can't see Ramirez coming over here. I'd like to get it here, I'll try to push for it to be here. But if I have to go to America, fair play, I'll go to America and see my name up in bright lights."