Claressa Shields beats Vasyl Lomachenko and Kosei Tanaka three-weight record

Shields (left) beat a record set by Vasyl Lomachenko and Kosei Tanaka by beating Habazin

Claressa Shields declared herself the "greatest woman of all time" after becoming the fastest boxer in history to win world titles at three weights.

The American, 24, defeated Croatia's Ivana Habazin to win the vacant WBC and WBO light-middleweight world titles.

Shields became a three-weight champion in 10 fights. Male fighters Vasyl Lomachenko and Kosei Tanaka took 12.

"I want to grow women's boxing and I want us to have equal pay and opportunity," said Shields.

"I am the greatest woman of all time. None of them are ready for me. I'm the GWOAT."

Shields walked to the ring in Atlantic City to the sound of Beyonce's hit 'Run the World (Girls)' and later tweeted: "Had to do this so they know. We run boxing too! Fastest boxer to become a three division world champ!"

After Shields' win, tennis great Billie Jean King tweeted: "Congratulations to Claressa Shields, the 2019 Women's Sports Foundation Sportswoman of the Year and now the quickest fighter, male or female, to win world titles in three different divisions."

Shields, from Flint in Michigan, holds all four world titles at middleweight and has also held world titles at super-middleweight.

She won Olympic middleweight gold at the age of 17 at London 2012 and retained her title four years later at the Rio Games.

"I can calm down, place my shots better," said Shields. "I want to become a better fighter. I'd love to share a card with the likes of Deontay Wilder and Errol Spence."

The bout with Habazin was twice postponed, firstly when Shields was injured in training and later when her brother attacked Habazin's trainer at the weigh-in.

In 2017, Shields became the first woman to headline a boxing show on a premium network in the United States.

Later in the year she opened up to BBC Sport about her father's imprisonment when she was a child, her mother's alcohol abuse and the fact she was raped countless times by "a person known to the family".