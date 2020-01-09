Josh Taylor: Unified world champion signs up with Top Rank & ESPN

Scotland's Josh Taylor is the IBF and WBA super-lightweight champion

Josh Taylor has signed a multi-fight deal with US promoters Top Rank Boxing, with ESPN to broadcast his first fight of 2020.

The Scot, 28, became the unified IBF and WBA super-lightweight champion by beating Regis Prograis in October.

Writing on Twitter, Taylor said he was "absolutely over the moon" and predicted "very exciting times ahead".

However, Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions say he has an "exclusive worldwide contract" with them.

McGuigan has been Taylor's promoter since he turned professional in the wake of his gold medal success at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"We are saddened that Josh has felt the need to attempt to break his contract in this manner and frustrated at those who have caused him to do so," read a statement from Cyclone.

Jose Ramirez, the 27-year-old Mexican who holds the WBC and WBO titles in Taylor's division, is also on the Top Rank books.

"Josh Taylor is one of the world's best fighters and he is a fight fan's fighter, a tough guy willing to fight anyone we put in front of him," said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

"Whether it's Jose Ramirez in a fight for the undisputed junior welterweight title or any of the welterweights out there, he's ready for the biggest challenges. I want to thank Josh's advisors at MTK Global, who have the same goal as us, which is to make him an international star."

In the same statement, Taylor added: "I'm starting this new decade with a big bang; 2019 was a huge year for me, but 2020 looks set to be even bigger.

"I believe I am with the best team to take my career to the next level."