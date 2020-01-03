Jay Harris: Welsh flyweight gets first world shot against Julio Cesar Martinez

Jay Harris stopped Belfast's Paddy Barnes in four rounds to win the IBF Inter-Continental flyweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez will make the first defence of his WBC Flyweight title against Welshman Jay Harris on 29 February in Frisco, Texas, USA.

Swansea's Harris, 29, took his record to 17-0 by beating Paddy Barnes for the IBF Inter-Continental Flyweight title in his last outing in October.

Harris, who has also won the European and Commonwealth belts, now gets his first tilt at a world crown.

Martinez (15-1) stopped Cristofer Rosales to claim his title in December.

The 24-year-old Mexican's ninth-round win was the first time that Rosales had been stopped in his professional career.

The Martinez-Harris bout will take place on the Mikey Garcia versus Jessie Vargas undercard at The Star.