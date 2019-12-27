Hannah Rankin: Scot 'not pursuing easy route' in first fight since title loss

Hannah Rankin became Scotland's first female world champion in June

Hannah Rankin has "no intention of pursuing the easy route" in her first fight since losing the IBO super-welterweight title in November.

The Scot will take on Ghanaian number one Gifty Amanua Ankrah in Paisley on 8 February, three months after being beaten by Patricia Berghult.

Rankin, 29, became Scotland's first female world champion with victory over Sarah Curran in June.

"I'm looking forward to fighting," she said.

"As always, I have no intention of pursuing the easy route and I feel Gifty is a great option for a comeback fight and will allow me to put on a performance.

"In 2020 I'm looking to regain my world title and world champion status.

"This fight will be the start of the road to that point and a chance to show that I'm still a force to be reckoned with in the boxing world."

Ankrah is ranked fifth in the world WBC standings and has previously faced world champions Christina Hammer, Ivana Habazin and Niki Adler.