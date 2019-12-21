Daniel Dubois powers past Kyotaro Fujimoto as Liam Williams shines against Alantez Fox

Dubois ended the contest with a brutal right hand in the second round

British heavyweight Daniel Dubois extended his unbeaten record with a stunning knockout win over Kyotaro Fujimoto at London's Copper Box Arena.

Dubois, 22, has been widely tipped to emerge as a contender for a world title and dominated his Japanese opponent, flooring him with a jab in round two.

Fujimoto got back to his feet but a brutal right hand left him in need of medical attention on the canvas.

"I landed a sweet shot and that was goodnight," said Dubois.

"I just thought after the first couple of shots I had to pace myself and let him come to me. I knew I had the power and was really confident in what I was going to do."

Fujimoto had 21 wins from his 22 previous bouts but in his first contest outside of Japan he was visibly weary of the power carried by the taller home fighter. He quickly received oxygen in the ring after being floored when Dubois timed a shot perfectly just as his opponent had moved to throw.

Dubois has now stopped 13 of his 14 opponents and his promoter Frank Warren has spoken about him moving towards a mandatory position for a world-title shot late in 2020.

"We are going to do a big show at the O2 Arena in April which will feature Daniel and I hope it will be a big fight for him," said Warren.

"We have made offers to a lot of top British guys. We have offered Dereck Chisora. He'd have no problem facing a Dillian Whyte or a Joe Joyce."

Joyce was ringside and welcomed the challenge but he must first face Germany's Marco Huck for the European title in Hannover on 11 January.

Williams catches eye with Fox win

Fox (right) had only ever lost to a world champion before his defeat to Williams

Wales' Liam Williams delivered an eye-catching display in his bid to secure a first world-title shot in 2020 as he hammered his way past American Alantez Fox inside five rounds.

Williams - cut in the opening round - landed a huge right hand in the third and then in the fourth - with Fox displaying a cut of his own across his nose - sent the American to the canvas with another savage right.

Fox's trainer told him he would stop the bout if the fifth round was as one-sided. The away fighter had a point deducted for holding with a minute of the round to go but it was insignificant as a succession of hooks sent him staggering into the ropes before the bout was waved off.

Fox had only ever lost to Demetrius Andrade, who holds the WBO world title and could now be the obvious target for Welshman Williams after an impressive win where he made easy work of a middleweight with significant height and reach advantages.

Elsewhere, Tommy Fury won in 62 seconds on his return to the ring after appearing on reality television and Sunny Edwards became British super-flyweight champion despite being knocked down by Marcel Braithwaite in the seventh round of their contest.

Edwards, the younger brother of former WBC world flyweight champion Charlie Edwards, extended his record to 14 wins from as many contests with a unanimous 118-109 117-110 117-110 points win.