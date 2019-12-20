Kell Brook: Former IBF welterweight champion to fight Mark DeLuca in Sheffield

Kell Brook has not fought since a unanimous points win over Michael Zerafa on 8 December last year

Former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook will make his return to the ring with a hometown bout against American Mark DeLuca in Sheffield on 8 February.

Brook, 33, has not fought since beating Australia's Michael Zerafa on points last December.

Victory over DeLuca would be the first step towards putting his name back into the mix for a world title shot in 2020.

"I know I have some of my biggest years left in the game," said Brook, who denied in June he was set to retire.

"I'm so happy to be back and I can't wait to put on a performance for my city.

"I've had a year out, there have been some dark times but what I've realised is I love this sport."

Brook underwent surgery on his right eye socket after defeat by Gennady Golovkin in September 2016, and his left eye socket when he lost his world title to Errol Spence Jr in May 2017.

He spent 10 months away from the ring after the Spence defeat and has fought twice since.

Those defeats by Golovkin and Spence Jr are the only losses in Brook's career, with 26 of his 38 victories coming by knockout.