Nicola Adams: Two-time Olympic champion targets acting role after retirement

Nicola Adams retired from boxing after suffering an eye injury during her last bout with Maria Salinas

Double Olympic champion Nicola Adams says she would "love to play the main lead in a movie" after she retired from boxing last month.

Adams hung up her gloves amid fears for her sight after she suffered a torn pupil in her last fight, but the 37-year-old is now looking to the future.

"I started my love for acting when I was really young," she told BBC Sport.

"I had to turn down a few opportunities while I was boxing but I'm hoping to do a little bit more in the future."

The Briton became the first female Olympic boxing champion at London 2012, retaining her title in Rio four years later.

She turned professional in 2017 and retires as the WBO world flyweight champion, saying that continuing to fight was "not a risk worth taking".

"I got caught with a thumb in my eye and it tore the pupil in two places," she said.

"I could have gone on for another 10-15 fights and nothing ever happen, but that one shot could have cost me my sight."

The Leeds-born fighter says she now has more "downtime" after retirement and would like to reignite her passion for acting.

"I have worked on various things like Coronation Street and Emmerdale and I played myself in Waterloo Road," she added. "It was just something that I really enjoyed doing.

"I'm looking forward to taking up those opportunities I had to miss while I was boxing.

"Ideally, I would love to be playing the main lead in a movie, so you will have to watch this space."