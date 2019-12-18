Daniel Dubois: Anthony Joshua bout no issue for British heavyweight says promoter Frank Warren

Daniel Dubois (left) is promoted by Frank Warren and faces Japan's Kyotaro Fujimoto

Dubois v Fujimoto Date: 21 December Venue: Copper Box Arena, London; Coverage: Live-text commentary on BBC Sport website

Promoter Frank Warren says he would be confident in matching Daniel Dubois against unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua "today".

Dubois, 22, is viewed as one of Britain's bright heavyweight prospects and is seeking a 14th win against Japan's Kyotaro Fujimoto on Saturday.

The London fighter has sparred Joshua during time with the GB amateur squad.

"If I could make him and Anthony Joshua today, I would make it," said Warren, 67. "I am so confident."

Warren added: "People say 'it's too soon'. I know who I would have my money on."

Dubois is one of a small number of fighters to stagger Joshua in sparring.

Asked if he agreed with Warren's view he could compete with the IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight champion if they were matched today, Dubois replied: "Definitely. This is what I have been dreaming of since the day I started, being in massive fights."

Dubois beat Nathan Gorman to capture the British heavyweight title in July and Warren hopes to keep his winning run going deep into 2020 when he believes a world-title shot could present itself.

Fujimoto will be Dubois' fifth opponent of 2019. The 33-year-old former kick-boxer has a record of 21 wins and one defeat but Saturday's bout at London's Copper Box Arena is his first outside of his homeland.

"It's been an amazing year so we are moving on past this one and on to an even better one next year," added Dubois.

"I'm young, with a lot of ability and I'm ready to be pushed on now. It's a matter of getting the right fights and for Frank to map out the route."