Fight Talk: Is Wladimir Klitschko making a comeback?

By Kal Sajad

BBC Sport

  • From the section Boxing
Former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko

Is Klitschko making a comeback?

We can't quite make out if this is Twitter trolling at its finest or whether Wladimir Klitschko is being serious.

Klitschko dominated the heavyweight division for several years before his retirement in 2017. Now, aged 43, he has teased a potential comeback by asking his followers who they'd prefer to see him fight - Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, or Deontay Wilder.

Wladimir Klitschko teases comeback on Twitter

The Ukrainian lost his titles to Fury in 2015, then retired after being stopped by Joshua in his next fight.

Going by the 'likes' his tweets generated, most fans want to see the Fury rematch.

But it wasn't exactly an all-time classic first time round - and not everyone is so keen to watch it again…

Tweets reacting to Wladimir Klitschko teasing comeback: one describing his first fight against Fury as &amp;quot;the most boring I've ever seen&amp;quot;, another calling it the &amp;quot;opposite of entertainment&amp;quot;.

Most fans took Klitschko's tweets at face value and the general feeling was he should stay retired…

More tweets reacting to Klitschko teasing his comeback: one telling him not to &amp;quot;risk&amp;quot; his legacy and another telling him Fury as &amp;quot;proved how good he is&amp;quot;

Is Fury's split from Davison the right move?

Not many people saw this coming. Trainer Ben Davison announced this weekend that he will no longer be working with Fury…

Davison was given a lot for credit for helping Fury lose 10 stone (63.5kg) in weight in order to make a remarkable comeback into the heavyweight division.

A potential rematch with WBC champion Wilder is just a couple of months away, so there is a lot of debate on whether this is a good move for the Briton…

Tweets reacting to Fury's split with his trainer: one calls it a &amp;quot;big mistake&amp;quot;, another describing it as a &amp;quot;strange decision ahead of the biggest fight of his career&amp;quot;

Fury didn't take long to announce who will take over his corner duties, linking up with Javan 'Sugar' Hill Steward, who is the nephew of legendary trainer Emmanuel Steward. Former WBO middleweight champion Andy Lee will also be part of the team…

Very little is known about 'Sugar', but some fans thinks it could work out for Fury…

Tweets reacting to Fury's new trainer: one says Steward's style will &amp;quot;suit Fury down to the ground&amp;quot;, another says he is a &amp;quot;great guy who deserves the job&amp;quot;

Meanwhile, Fury was full of praise for Joshua after his rival won back the WBA, WBO and IBF world titles from Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia on 7 December.

"Fair play to AJ, he outboxed a fella who knocked him out before," Fury told Behind the Gloves.

"It takes a lot of guts and boxing ability. I thought he looked fantastic. I've heard the criticism. I'd rather win and stink the place out than lose in a very entertaining fight."

Wilder meets the Pope

While Fury split from his trainer and Joshua celebrated his win over Ruiz Jr, Wilder spent some time in the Vatican meeting Pope Francis.

According to Wilder, the head of the Catholic Church is a boxing fan and loves pizza. Who would have thought it?

Twitter had some fun…

Tweets reacting to Wilder meeting the Pope: one questions if the Pope would have known who the boxer was, while another says he would be in &amp;quot;Wilder's top five opponents&amp;quot;

Masvidal next for Usman?

Over in the UFC, after months of trash-talking and insults, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington finally got it on in Las Vegas.

And Usman retained his welterweight belt with a last-round stoppage.

So what next for the Nigerian? UFC president Dana White has said a match-up against American Jorge Masvidal would be "massive". Some fans want to see it, many don't…

Tweest reacting to Masvidal v Usman: one says it would be a &amp;quot;great fight&amp;quot;, while another calls it a bout &amp;quot;no-one wants to see&amp;quot;

Geordie Shore meets MMA

After YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul fought in November, this week two reality TV stars faced each other in the cage at the appropriately named Fame MMA UK show.

In their hometown of Newcastle, Geordie Shore's Sam Gowland and Marty McKenna met in the main event. Former Love Island contestant Gowland won via a second-round submission.

There were also wins for Love Island's Georgia Harrison and MC Harvey, formerly of So Solid Crew.

Celebrities taking part in boxing and MMA bouts seems to be becoming a bit of a thing now, eh?

It's not everyone's cup of tea…

Tweets reacting to Geordie Shore stars doing MMA: one describes it as &amp;quot;cringe&amp;quot;, another asks &amp;quot;how can you celebrate fighting someone who didn't even fight back?&amp;quot;

The Brexit battle

Elsewhere, British heavyweight Joe Joyce will travel to Marco Huck's back yard to challenge for the European strap. The fight is, bizarrely, being billed as the "Brexit Battle", as this somewhat outdated-looking poster shows…

