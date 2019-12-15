Steven Ward: Northern Ireland man knocked out in first round by Latvian Ricards Bolotniks

Steven Ward's defeat also saw him lose the WBO European light-heavyweight belt

Northern Ireland fighter Steven Ward suffered a first professional defeat as he was knocked out in the first round by Latvian Ricards Bolotniks in Brentwood.

The bout was a quarter-final in the Golden Contract series with Ward also losing his WBO European light-heavyweight belt.

Ward, 29, was floored three times before a halt was called.

The Newtownabbey man entered the fight having won his first 12 pro bouts.

In June he defeated Englishman Liam Conroy to win the WBO European light-heavyweight title and the two were in line to meet again in the Golden Contract series.

However while Conroy earned a unanimous points win in his quarter-final, Ward was handed a devastating defeat in east London.

Bolotniks, who Ward picked in the draw, firstly felled the Northern Irishman with a left hook before delivering a further barrage of blows as his opponent was trapped on the ropes to put him down for a second time.

After bravely getting up off the canvas once more, Ward was floored for a third and final time by another vicious blow as referee Phil Edwards took the correct decision to stop the bout.

"Gutted about last night. Got caught early on and couldn't recover," said Ward on Twitter on Sunday.

Bolotniks' victory improves his professional record to 15 wins, five defeats and one draw as he reached the semi-finals in the series and landed a £5,000 bonus for being the only winner inside the distance in Saturday's contests.