Tyson Fury: British heavyweight boxer splits with trainer Ben Davison

Tyson Fury (left) and trainer Ben Davison have worked together for two years

Tyson Fury has parted ways with trainer Ben Davison after two years together.

The British heavyweight has a rematch with American WBC champion Deontay Wilder scheduled for 22 February.

Fury's father John criticised Davison in September after the boxer's victory over Otto Wallin in Las Vegas, saying the coaching team "should be gone".

Davison, 27, who has trained the heavyweight since late 2017, oversaw Fury's 10-stone weight-loss and the draw with Wilder in December 2018.

"Tyson and myself had to both make decisions for our careers, which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end," Davison wrote in a tweet, before adding that the pair will "remain friends".

Alongside strength and conditioning coach Kristian Blacklock, Davison played a key part in the transformation of Fury's mental and physical health.

"I'm psychologist, trainer, friend, brother, sometimes father-son to him and sometimes he's father-son to me," Davison said about his relationship with Fury in an interview with BBC Sport in September this year.