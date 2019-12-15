Michael Conlan: Belfast boxer earns unanimous points decision over Vladimir Nikitin

Nikitin was comprehensively defeated on points by Conlan

Michael Conlan extended his record of professional wins to 13 fights by beating Russian Vladimir Nikitin on a unanimous points decision in New York.

The Belfast featherweight produced a confident and disciplined performance to retain his WBO Inter-Continental title at Madison Square Garden.

The judges' scorecards read 98-92, 99-91 and 100-90 in Conlan's favour.

Nikitin, 29, had beaten Conlan twice as an amateur, including a controversial win at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

That quarter-final defeat denied the 28-year-old Irish fighter a medal.

Conlan was originally supposed to face Nikitin in Belfast last summer but the Russian had to be replaced by Diego Alberto Ruiz after sustaining a bicep injury.

"It was a lot of pressure," Conlan admitted after dominating the 10-round contest. "I feel like I had the weight of the world on my shoulders. It's nice to get it done.

"As I've always said, I have no ill feeling towards Vladimir. Nothing was personal. I just needed to get that one back."

"I want to enjoy this. I want a Christmas dinner with ham and all the trimmings," added Conlan, who indicated he expected to be fighting for a world title within the next 12 months.

Prior to the fight promoter Bob Arum had indicated that a world title fight in Belfast could be on the cards within the next 12 months.

Nikitin was previously unbeaten in the professional ranks prior to this fight.