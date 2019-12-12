Michael Conlan: Belfast boxer could fight for world title in home city - Arum

Conlan secured his 12th straight professional win when he beat Diego Alberto Ruiz in Belfast in the summer

Michael Conlan could fight for a world title in his home city of Belfast, promoter Bob Arum has said.

The 28-year-old featherweight will face Russian Vladimir Nikitin in New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Nikitin, 29, controversially beat the Belfast boxer in the quarter-finals at the Olympics in 2016, a result which denied Conlan a medal in Rio.

"We are going to try and make that happen," said Arum of a possible world title fight for Conlan in Belfast.

"Fighting for a world title was the second dream that Mick had when we signed him, and hopefully back in Belfast.

"We obviously can't determine what happens in the ring, that's up to Mick, but assuming he does win [on Saturday] we are going to have him back in New York for the St Patrick's Day celebration, and then hopefully on to a world title in Belfast."

Conlan, who has won all 12 of his professional fights, was originally supposed to face Nikitin in Belfast last summer but the Russian had to be replaced by Diego Alberto Ruiz after sustaining a bicep injury.

Responding to Arum looking forward to the potential of him fighting for a world title in his home city, Conlan was keen to stress that he is not looking too far ahead.

"It sounds fantastic, but I'm fully focused on Saturday night. I have not underestimated Vladimir Nikitin - that's where my focus is," he said.

"I know 2020 is going to be big for me, but I can't think about that until Vladimir Nikitin is done and finished with, because if I start thinking that far ahead I might miss the step in front of me.

"For all of my career, I have always known what is next before I have finished what is in front of me."