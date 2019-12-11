Katie Taylor: Rematch with Delfine Peerson in doubt

  Boxing
Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon
Persoon takes a punch from Taylor during an absorbing 10 round contest at Madison Square Garden

Katie Taylor's hopes of a rematch with Delfine Persoon are fading after reports that the Belgian will compete as an amateur at the Olympics Games.

Irish fighter Taylor earned a narrow win over Persoon in June to unify all four lightweight world titles.

Persoon made a formal complaint over the the controversial decision of the judges and Taylor wanted a rematch in 2020 to "shut everyone up basically".

It is reported that Persoon will reclassify as an amateur on 1 January.

Taylor had planned to fight Person, welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus and multiple-weight champion Amanda Serrano next year.

Persoon could still face an Irish opponent in 2020 with former world champion Kellie Harrington a possible opponent in European qualifying in March for the Tokyo Games.

