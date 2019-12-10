NI boxer Cathy McAleer signs Kellie Maloney as new manager

Cathy McAleer made her professional boxing debut in November 2018

Northern Ireland's only professional female boxer Cathy McAleer has signed Kellie Maloney as her new manager as she bids to win a world title.

The 41-year-old is a former karate and kick-boxing champion, who won three titles in karate and full contact kickboxing and drew a fourth in K1.

The Belfast fighter is unbeaten in three professional contests, having made her debut in November 2018.

"I am over the moon to have signed with Kellie Maloney," said McAleer.

"Kellie is an amazing manager who has worked with many boxers including Lennox Lewis and has lots of experience and knowledge.

"She knows what is required to compete and win on the world stage and under her direction and guidance I believe I can win a world title."

Cathy, who is trained by John Breen, added: "The last six months have been frustrating. Two fights that were scheduled got cancelled for different reasons.

"I was due to challenge Scot Kristen Fraser in a bout at the Europa Hotel in September 2019, but then Scot pulled out.

"I decided to move to super bantamweight to secure a Commonwealth title and was scheduled to fight Ellen Simwaka, for the vacant Commonwealth Title in October 2019 but unfortunately that fell through and we are now in the process of trying to reschedule it."