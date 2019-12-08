Dennis Hogan: Jermall Charlo stops Irishman in New York

Dennis Hogan was outclassed by Jermall Charlo in New York

Dennis Hogan has missed out on the WBC middleweight championship after losing to Jermall Charlo in New York.

Australia-based Hogan was stopped by undefeated Charlo in the seventh round.

Hogan, 34, was knocked to the canvas for the first time in his professional career in round four after an uppercut from the American.

The Kildare native recovered but a flooring left hook in the seventh round was enough for referee Charlie Fitch to step in and stop the bout.

Texan fighter Charlo has now won all 30 of his professional bouts, with 22 of those victories coming by knockout.

Hogan has now lost three of his 32 professional bouts, but the loss to Charlo was his first knockout defeat.

His amateur record in Ireland included three defeats by 2008 Olympic silver medallist Kenneth Egan before beginning his professional career in Australia in 2011.

He drew with Edmund Eramiha in his third professional fight before going on a run of 20 straight wins prior to losing a WBA interim super-welterweight title bout to Germany's Jack Culcay in Hamburg in December 2015.

Hogan recovered from that reverse to win his next six bouts before a controversial world title loss against Jamie Minguia in Mexico in April.