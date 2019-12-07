Dillian Whyte beats Mariusz Wach in unanimous points decision

Dillian Whyte has not been beaten since he was knocked out by Anthony Joshua in 2015

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte beat Poland's Mariusz Wach on a unanimous points decision at the Diriyah Arena.

The 31-year-old, who had a charge for a doping violation dropped on Friday, claimed his 27th career win in a gruelling contest in Saudi Arabia.

Whyte started brightly and threw several combinations in the early exchanges but Wach grew into the fight.

The Pole threatened late on but Whyte hit back with some big shots in the final round to confirm his dominance.

The Briton was fighting on the undercard of the Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr rematch.

Whyte admitted he was "in a dark place a few months ago" and came into the bout "about a stone and a half overweight", despite beating his opponent.

"I boxed nowhere near my standard," Whyte, who has only lost once in his professional career to compatriot Joshua, told Sky Sports.

"I wanted to stop him but he's tough. My mind hasn't been in the right place with all I've had to put up with these last six months.

"I've been screwed over the last couple of months but I've stuck at it - I am as tough as old boots.

"I've been through hell. I went from being a hero to being a nobody. I felt like walking away from boxing.

"My team have stuck by me and I thank them for that and for getting me out here for this show."