Dillian Whyte: British heavyweight has doping charge dropped

Dillian Whyte will fight Mariusz Wach in a heavyweight bout on the Joshua v Ruiz undercard

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte has had a charge for a doping violation dropped.

The 31-year-old provided a sample on 20 June this year - before his victory against Oscar Rivas in July - that contained traces of a banned steroid.

But UK Anti-Doping has announced the charge has been withdrawn as the levels in his sample were "very low".

Ukad says the presence of a steroid was "not caused by any fault, negligence or wrongdoing" on Whyte's part.

Whyte will fight Polish heavyweight Mariusz Wach on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

In a joint statement released on Friday following an investigation, Ukad said Whyte's positive test could not have affected his bout against Rivas.

Whyte survived a ninth-round knockdown to beat the Colombian on points at London's O2 Arena in the summer.

He passed all tests with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) in the build-up and aftermath of that fight, but gave an adverse test with Ukad.

He was notified of the test result on 17 July but cleared to fight by an independent panel on the day of the bout.

The WBC provisionally suspended Whyte's status as the interim world heavyweight champion and mandatory challenger to Deontay Wilder following the charge.

In a post on social media, Whyte wrote: "For those who believed in me I won't forget you. To those who didn't, I won't forgive you and I know who you are."