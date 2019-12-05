Carl Frampton: Belfast boxer reveals he fractured both hands in McCreary win

Frampton has previously won world titles at super-bantamweight and featherweight

Carl Frampton has revealed that he fractured both of his hands during his victory over Tyler McCreary on Saturday.

The Belfast boxer said on social media on Thursday that he broke his left hand in the first round while the injury to his right hand came in the seventh.

The left-hand fracture was to the fifth metacarpal, an area where a previous fracture had healed.

Frampton spoke after the win about having to manage the pain in his hands.

He also revealed after the unanimous points victory on Saturday night that he had refractured his left hand twice in training during the build-up to the bout.

The 32-year-old had been forced to pull out of his summer clash with Emmanuel Dominguez in Philadelphia after a large ornament fell on his hand in a hotel lobby just days before the fight was due to take place.

After the victory over McCreary, Frampton has targeted a super-featherweight world title fight against WBO junior-lightweight champion Jamel Herring.

If Frampton was to win the belt he would become Ireland's first three-weight world champion.