Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz II: Saudi royal wants ring as souvenir

Few items that look at home in a rugged London fight venue would suit the lavish surroundings of a royal palace.

But the boxing ring in which Britain's Anthony Joshua will bid to reclaim the heavyweight world titles in his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr is apparently an exception.

The ring, taken from Bethnal Green's York Hall, will be dismantled after Saturday's Diriyah Arena bout and erected at the home of a member of the Saudi royal family.

"He wants it as a souvenir. He is a boxing fanatic," said Mike Goodall, whose company builds and ships rings around the world.

"It has to be in his palace, complete with blood and gore. Everything that's on it he wants."

Staging the event in Saudi Arabia has led to both fighters and their promoters being criticised because of the country's human rights record.

There have also been logistical challenges in a part of the world that has never staged a world heavyweight title bout before.

Goodall, who says he has built about 15,000 rings in his career, transported four to the Middle East in October to be used for fight week events, such as open workouts, and for the fighters to be able to train.

"Joshua has one to train at the British embassy," he said.

"The other two are at the hotel where fighters are staying. They have a tremendous facility in the basement there, so one is for Ruiz and one is for the undercard fighters."

Goodall once sent a ring to Siberia but says the request to house a ring at a palace is one he has not yet encountered in 31 years in the business.

He moved the ring after Tuesday's open workouts and it will be expanded to measure 22ft inside the ropes when it is rebuilt for Saturday's showpiece at the newly constructed Diriyah Arena.

The fighters are expected to walk to the ring at about 20:45 GMT on the night for what is the most highly anticipated bout of the year, following Joshua's shock defeat in June, when Mexican Ruiz claimed the IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles.