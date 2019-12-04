This weekend's amateur boxing action on the BBC - our guide

Chloe Watson will compete at flyweight in Sheffield

GB Boxing Championships: English Institute of Sport, Sheffield Thursday: 19:25-23:00 GMT - Live on BBC Sport website, app and connected TV

The GB Boxing Championships is a classic challenger format with 11 of the best up-and-coming talents in British boxing competing against boxers representing England, Scotland and Wales.

The carrot for the underdogs is that any home nation boxer who defeats a member of the GB Boxing squad will be assessed for a place on the Olympic programme as a funded athlete.

The event is a chance for fans to get an early peek at some of the boxers who aim to wear the Team GB vest at a future Olympic Games.

For GB's boxing coaches, it means a chance to assess current and future prospects in live conditions in the ring. Four of the boxers on show are defending their title from last year.

Women: 51kg (Fly): Chloe Watson (GB) v Helen Jones (Wal); 57kg (Feather): Raven Chapman (GB) v Jade Pearce (Eng); 60kg (Light): Hannah Robinson (GB) v Kirsty Hill (Eng); 69kg (Welter): Omarah Taylor (GB) v Jem Campbell (Eng).

Men: 52kg (Fly): Will Cawley (GB) v Jake Dodd (Wal); 61kg (Feather): Joe Tyres (Eng) v Subaan Ahmed (Eng); 69kg (Welter): Tyler Jolly (Sco) v Hazzan Azim (Eng); 75kg (Middle): Ramtin Musah (GB) v Jimmy Tyres (Eng); 81kg (Light heavy): Connor Tudsbury (GB) v Aaron Bowen (Eng); 91kg (Heavy): Thomas Pogson (Eng) (Imps) v Sam Leyson (Wal); 91+kg: (Super heavy) Courtney Bennett (GB) v Gideon Antwi (Eng).

Women's Winter Box Cup

Women's Winter Box Cup: Guildford Spectrum Saturday: 12:00-19:00 - BBC Sport website, app and connected TVSunday: 11:00-18:00 - BBC Sport website, app and connected TV

The England Boxing Women's Winter Box Cup made its debut in 2018 and attracted enough interest for it to become an annual event.

The women- and girls-only event was the first of its type in the UK when established and is open to boxers across a variety of age groups and weights. The aim is to build awareness of women's boxing, at the same time as developing the strength in depth of of the sport and inspiring other women and girls to get involved.

More than 160 boxers took part in the maiden event last year in Manchester, with entries coming from countries including Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Spain. Shona Whitwell won the belt for the competition's best boxer.

This year, the entry limit of 250 was reached well before the start of the tournament, which takes place at the Guildford Spectrum.