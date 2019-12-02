Anthony Cacace: Belfast boxer says dream of world title bid is becoming 'real'

Cacace's first professional fight was in November 2012

Belfast boxer Anthony Cacace has said a world title bid in 2020 is a "very real" possibility after winning the British super-featherweight title.

The 30-year-old beat the previously undefeated Sam Bowen on a split decision in Birmingham on Saturday to claim the Lonsdale belt.

The win took Cacace's career record to 18-1 and he is confident the fight will lead to further success.

"I don't see why not," he said of the chances of a world title bid next year.

"I'm primed and ready to go if it's there. I'm at the right age and I'll grab it with both hands if the opportunity comes along.

"I think I'll have a world ranking now with three of the four governing bodies so I'm hoping to get a shot at a world title. It's always been a dream of mine and it is now very real.

"I mixed it at a high level as an amateur and have won the British title as a professional. It's all about taking your opportunities when you get them and that's what I plan to do."

Cacace had an unsuccessful shot at the British super-featherweight title against Martin J Ward at Wembley Arena in July 2017

Saturday night was Cacace's second shot at a British title, having lost to Martin J Ward in a close contest in 2017.

It was a defeat which the west Belfast man took a long time to recover from, and he said that a similar outcome on Saturday could have led to him quitting the sport.

"It broke me for a long time," Cacace said of his loss to Ward. "It was hard to take as I thought I had won the fight, but it just wasn't for me on the night.

"I feel I have redeemed myself now and would love another shot at him, maybe even get him over to Belfast.

"If I had lost again on Saturday then I couldn't really have seen a future in the sport for me. I would have more than likely walked away from boxing."

Cacace was also keen to praise new trainer Harry Hawkins' role in his British title success.

"Harry helped out at Holy Trinity boxing gym, where I boxed from I was 16 until I was 20, so I knew he would have the tools to get me through this fight," Cacace added.

"I dedicated my whole self to this fight, which I haven't always done in the past. I'm just so, so happy to have finally won the British title."